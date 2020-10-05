Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision Thursday at the intersection of North Union and West Cavour avenues.
According to the report, disabling damage was assessed to a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox after being T-boned on the driver’s side rear-passenger door/wheel. No injuries were sustained and a citation was issued for failure to proceed cautiously through a stop sign.
