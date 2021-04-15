A vehicle went off the road and into open water on Little McDonald Lake Tuesday at approximately 8:06 a.m.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Highway 34 near South Little McDonald Drive and lost control due to ice and spun several times on the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch on the north side of the highway and rolled into the lake, landing on the passenger side facing northwest.
A passerby helped the occupants out of the vehicle and water. The vehicle was occupied by a 34-year-old woman from Vergas along with three juvenile passengers. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office states that no one was injured in the crash and there will be no citations.
