The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report of a person on the floor in a park bathroom on the 500 block of South Cascade Street on Thursday at approximately 9:29 a.m. 

The call to dispatch also indicated that the person was conscious and alert. Police arrived on scene with Ringdahl Ambulance and discovered that there was no one present at the park or in the bathrooms. Officers canvassed the area for the person matching the description that was given, but did not locate anyone needing assistance.

