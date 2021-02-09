A complainant felt a visit by an unknown male driving a black Ford Escape warranted a call Friday to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The complainant had recently sold their home. The visitor had allegedly told the caller he was drawing a site plan and asked for information about the home’s power, sewer and utilities.

The former homeowner later checked with everyone involved in the sale and no one knew the visitor.

A deputy checked with the new homeowner who stated they had not sent anyone out.

