A complainant felt a visit by an unknown male driving a black Ford Escape warranted a call Friday to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The complainant had recently sold their home. The visitor had allegedly told the caller he was drawing a site plan and asked for information about the home’s power, sewer and utilities.
The former homeowner later checked with everyone involved in the sale and no one knew the visitor.
A deputy checked with the new homeowner who stated they had not sent anyone out.
