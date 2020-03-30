An Ottertail resident who had seen his gas turned off by the city of Ottertail reached out to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday for assistance.
A deputy found the gas had been turned off because the complainant had not made any payments. The complainant was under the impression the deputy had the authority to order the city to turn his gas on again. The complainant was advised to contact the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and Mahube-Otwa.
