A complainant from a tenet at a building on the 200 block of North Whitford Street in Fergus Falls called law enforcement Sunday claiming their laundry was missing and a vehicle had been tampered with.
The caller said they had forgotten their clothes in the laundry room and returned to find them gone. They also believed that someone intentionally spilled soda on the side of their car.
The complainant said they would check with building management Monday for the clothes and requested extra patrol at night.
