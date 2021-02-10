At 11:39 p.m. Tuesday a person without shoes was reported walking down the side of the road 4 miles southeast of Pelican Rapids.
An Otter Tail County deputy found the person had showed up at a residence and asked for help because she was lost.
The person was wearing long underwear and top layers adequate for the severe weather conditions. The person told the deputy that during her walk she had lost her pants and boots.
The person would not tell the deputy why she had left her apartment or how she lost her shoes and pants. The person declined medical attention saying she was fine.
