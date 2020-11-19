A man and woman were reportedly yelling at each other Wednesday as they walked toward a blue house and it prompted a call to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy who answered the call found the couple was not yelling at each other, they were yelling at their dogs.
