A persistent caller found himself in trouble with the police Saturday when he made a noise complaint from East Summit Avenue.
A Fergus Falls police officer answered the call and found a small group of people outside by a fire. They were not being loud.
The police had logged 12 complaints from the caller during the previous year and all of them had been unfounded. He was advised not to call police under these circumstances again because it was simply an attempt to harass his neighbors. The caller did not deny his distaste for the neighbors.
