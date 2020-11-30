A Bismarck, North Dakota man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday, Nov. 25 when he attempted to elude pursuit by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and crashed in his 2001 Dodge Ram pickup.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol office in Detroit Lakes, 25-year-old John Robert Albertson was eastbound on I-94 in the city of Rothsay. Albertson was pursued and caused several crashes.
The Minnesota State Patrol took over the traffic pursuit and as Albertson approached stop sticks, he lost control of his vehicle.
Albertson was transported to Sanford Health in Fargo.
Joining the state patrol at the site were Wilkin, Clay and Otter Tail County deputies and Rothsay Fire and Rescue.
Albertson was wearing a seat belt. It was unknown if alcohol was involved.
