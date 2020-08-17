Two juveniles escaped from the Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center Sunday afternoon in Moorhead and stole a Clay County fleet vehicle.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a Moorhead police officer located the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and the Moorhead officer terminated pursuit.
A Clay County deputy who was in the area located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle once again fled and in the pursuit that followed eastbound on I-94 the speed of the vehicles reached 100 mph.
A Barnesville police officer deployed stop sticks as the stolen vehicle approached but the driver of the vehicle continued to flee and exited the interstate into the city of Barnesville.
The Clay County deputy was able to bring the vehicle to a stop by performing a PIT maneuver at Fourth Avenue and Second Street SE in Barnesville.
Both juveniles were transported back to the regional center. Their identities were not revealed because of the status as juveniles.
Also assisting was the Minnesota State Patrol.
