The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call Saturday of an altercation between neighbors on the 100 block of East Summit Avenue.
According to the report, law enforcement arrived after an altercation took place between two individuals involving driving conduct in the alley behind the residence. Neither party wanted to press charges and one of the individuals mentioned that they were moving their things out and will be staying at a different residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.