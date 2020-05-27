A caller from Whispering Springs Road called Friday morning to report that a neighbor’s dog attacked and bit his dog Thursday evening.
The investigating Otter Tail County deputy found the protagonist was a terrier and his victim a mastiff. The mastiff was not injured.
Most terriers are in the small- to medium-sized range. Both female and male adult mastiffs are well over 100 pounds.
