A teller at a downtown bank contacted Fergus Falls Police on Thursday at approximately 11:53 a.m. to report that a customer had given them a note asking the teller to have an officer meet with them, to ask about a publishers clearing house scam. 

When an officer responded, the customer was actually on the phone with the scammer while speaking with the officer. It was learned the customer had previously sent a gift card and a check on separate days and was now wanting to know if this was a scam. The person had also just withdrawn a substantial amount of money from their account. The officer advised the person that it was a scam and not to send the funds. 

Police verified that the phone number that the scam originated from was from Jamaica.

