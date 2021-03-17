A resident of County Highway 4 informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office he found a black cow standing in his yard Tuesday. The caller said it was unusual because none of his neighbors have cattle. 

A deputy discovered two cows had fallen out of a trailer on County Highway 4 and the owner’s vehicle became stuck while trying to turn around. The vehicle was pulled out eventually but it delayed finding the cattle.

The deputy reported that one cow was last seen at Deerpath Trail and the other on Lida Shores Loop. By 1:25 a.m. the cattle had been located.

