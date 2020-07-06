A 16-year-old Oak Grove male died Sunday and two 18-year-old females were critically injured when the 2006 Jeep Wrangler they were in going westbound left County Highway 44 and rolled.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the vehicle had turned onto Highway 44 from County Highway 14 approximately 1 mile southwest of Richville.
The male was ejected from the vehicle after it hit an approach and he was thrown more than 100 feet.
The teenage females, one a driver and the other a passenger, were transported to Perham Health and later to Sanford Health in Fargo.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol. Dent Fire and Rescue, the Perham EMS and Life Link III.
