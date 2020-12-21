An Otter Tail County deputy was contacted Saturday after Big Chief Truck/Auto Plaza employees reported odd behavior by a man.

A couple days before the man had complained about service when he was refused the free use of a gas can after running out of fuel.

The day of the call to law enforcement the man ate a sandwich before paying for it, got gas and kept his vehicle at the pumps for approximately 20 minutes while other customers continued to approach his vehicle.

He was described as white, about 40 years of age with neck tattoos.

The deputy determined no crime had been committed.

