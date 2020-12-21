An Otter Tail County deputy was contacted Saturday after Big Chief Truck/Auto Plaza employees reported odd behavior by a man.
A couple days before the man had complained about service when he was refused the free use of a gas can after running out of fuel.
The day of the call to law enforcement the man ate a sandwich before paying for it, got gas and kept his vehicle at the pumps for approximately 20 minutes while other customers continued to approach his vehicle.
He was described as white, about 40 years of age with neck tattoos.
The deputy determined no crime had been committed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.