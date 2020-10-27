The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted for advice Sunday by a party on Pebble Lake Road.

The complainant said they were receiving phone calls that were neither vulgar or profane. They had been repeated over several weeks from the same number as female employees’ odd questions.

The caller was advised to speak with their phone service provider about blocking the number.

The officer answering the call tried calling the number and a man answered and hung up. The officer sent two text messages to the number warning the person about harassment and potential criminal charges.

