The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted for advice Sunday by a party on Pebble Lake Road.
The complainant said they were receiving phone calls that were neither vulgar or profane. They had been repeated over several weeks from the same number as female employees’ odd questions.
The caller was advised to speak with their phone service provider about blocking the number.
The officer answering the call tried calling the number and a man answered and hung up. The officer sent two text messages to the number warning the person about harassment and potential criminal charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.