When a Fergus Falls man received a text from someone he did not know Wednesday that a female named “Danielle” had trashed a home he owned on Park Street, he notified the Fergus Falls Police Department. The caller was out of town but he told police he wanted the offender removed from the house.
A police officer located a person at the residence and after uncovering a North Dakota status warrant he transported the person to the Otter Tail County Jail for booking and hold.
