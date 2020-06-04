The operations manager of a business on Western Avenue informed the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday of an unidentified wire running up their FCC tower.
The line was clearly marked with Ottertail Telcom flags. An officer called Ottertail Telcom and they were able to confirm that they were running fiber optic cable through the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.