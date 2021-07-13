The Fergus Falls Police Department assisted with retrieving a complainant’s items from their sibling at a residence on 1000 block of Park Street Monday.
According to the report, the complainant was having issues getting into their sibling’s home to get some of their possessions. After an officer arrived, the sibling allowed the caller’s significant other to retrieve items. The officer escorted the couple as the property exchange took place.
