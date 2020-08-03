The Fergus Falls Police Department aided a resident on Kennedy Park Circle Thursday after they were concerned there were squatters at their property.
According to the report the caller asked for law enforcement to help check a garage after they noticed the door was open. An officer observed that a garage door was broken and inoperable. The light was also on but no one was in the vicinity. The officer advised the property owner about what to do next.
