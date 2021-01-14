A Fergus Falls police officer offered a complainant having serious delusions involving witchcraft and electrocution a ride to Lake Region Healthcare Monday.
The complainant told the officer his father was at home with him and he also had a sister living nearby. He was able to care for himself and had no thoughts of self-harm.
