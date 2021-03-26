After a man and woman were reported having a loud argument Wednesday night in a vehicle on Pebble Shores Circle they were asked by Fergus Falls police officers to identify themselves. They both refused and were arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process. They were taken to the Otter Tail County Jail where the female was later identified.
Officers arrest quarreling couple
Brian Hansel
Reporter
