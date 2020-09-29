A 36-year-old Ogema woman died Saturday in a one-vehicle accident in Lake Eunice Township according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim of the crash was Jessica Ardette Hanks. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim’s vehicle was westbound on County Road 138 and did not stop for the intersection of County Highway 11, hitting an embankment on the west side of the highway.
Emergency personnel were alerted to the accident at approximately 7:14 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.