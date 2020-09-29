A 36-year-old Ogema woman died Saturday in a one-vehicle accident in Lake Eunice Township according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim of the crash was Jessica Ardette Hanks. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim’s vehicle was westbound on County Road 138 and did not stop for the intersection of County Highway 11, hitting an embankment on the west side of the highway.

Emergency personnel were alerted to the accident at approximately 7:14 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation. 

 

 

 

Load comments