A township official 5 ½ miles northeast of Deer Creek contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reporting that an old swing set was dumped in a ditch. A neighbor allegedly viewed a driver putting the old swing set in the ditch beside 610th Avenue The sheriff’s office noted that pictures were
taken. A deputy attempted to reach out to the registered owner of the vehicle but was unsuccessful.
