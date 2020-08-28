An Otter Tail County deputy took information from a female complainant Thursday of an older man who threatened her dog with a knife.
The dog had approached the man on a roadway in the Underwood area. The man continued to threaten to take action as the female owner pulled the dog back. The man was unable to be located or properly identified. Extra patrol was given.
