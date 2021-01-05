The remote omnibus hearing for Victor Marales scheduled before Judge Amy Doll in Eighth District Court was postponed Monday after a request was made for an interpreter.
The hearing was rescheduled for Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.
The 28-year-old Marales is facing two second-degree murder counts and one arson count following a Dec. 2 incident in Ashby that resulted in the death of 47-year-old Encarncion Gutierrez Quixan and a fire at 102 W. Main Street in Ashby.
