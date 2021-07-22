Illegal dumping reported at business
Fergus Falls police received a report on Wednesday of furniture being dropped off at a construction site near a dumpster on the 1200 block of West Lincoln Avenue. An officer who spoke with a representative of the firm, learned that three pieces of the same brown sectional couch had arrived one piece at a time for a few nights in a row. The firm requested extra patrol.
Attempted wire fraud at business
A representative of a business on the 200 block of West Junius Avenue reported an attempted wire fraud incident. Police say that at no time were any parties out of any finances, and no sensitive information was given to the scammer, but police say they will attempt to identify them through a subpoena.
Fire in clothes basket
Fergus Falls police assisted the Fergus Falls Fire Department with a fire that reportedly started in a clothes basket on the 200 block of East Cavour Avenue at approximately 12:09 p.m. on Wednesday. Police helped firefighters with ventilation and ensured the fire was put out. There was no estimate of damages.
Resident loses $500 in cash
A Fergus Falls resident reported that she lost $500 dollars in cash somewhere in Fergus Falls on Wednesday. The person told Fergus Falls police that they had made several stops and the last place they remembered having it in their possession was at the post office on Western Avenue. The cash was in a plain white bank envelope. Police say if the envelope is found to contact police dispatch.
Two minors cited for shoplifting
Fergus Falls police responded to a store in the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 for a report of two juveniles who had been caught shoplifting on Wednesday at approximately 7:08 p.m. The store reported a total loss of $82.46. The two juveniles were issued citations by police and parents of the juveniles were notified.
Local vehicle sold to ‘Elvis’ used in a crime
A local resident in the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Wednesday that they were contacted by the Fargo Police Department about selling a car to someone named “Elvis,” and that the vehicle had been used in a crime. Police say the resident had several questions that were referred to another law enforcement agency. The officer stated in the call that the resident was worried they would be in trouble because of the vehicle, and also wondered what would happen to their neighbor. The officer assured the resident that at this point, nothing would happen to either themselves or their neighbor.
