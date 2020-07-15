After a collision between a motor vehicle and cyclists, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that one cyclist had died and another was taken to a hospital Tuesday on County Road 9 south of Carlos.
According to the report, the bicyclists were southbound on County Road 9 when a Lincoln Navigator, also traveling southbound, collided with two cyclists at 9:58 p.m. Law enforcement pronounced one cyclist dead at the scene, while the other was transported by North Ambulance Service and later flown to Hennepin County Medical Center via Lifelink III. A third cyclist was uninjured.
The driver of the SUV, Jedidiah Willander, 24, of Parkers Prairie, remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
Names of the cyclists were being withheld until family members were notified.
Also assisting at the scene were Carlos First Responders and the Minnesota State Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.
