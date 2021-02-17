Things got hot after a complaint Tuesday about a reckless driver on North Union Avenue in Fergus Falls.
After one of the drivers involved began yelling the other driver stepped out of his truck. Words were exchanged but nothing physical happened.
A Fergus Falls police officer spoke to both men and advised them to be cautious on the road and cognizant of who had the right of way in traffic.
