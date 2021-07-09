A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Highway 27 and Highway 10 left one injured Sunday.
Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 10:33 a.m. According to the report, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 10 failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a car heading southbound on Highway 27. The car traveling southbound was unable to avoid the collision.
The eastbound driver was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with nonlife-threatening injuries after being extricated by the Elizabeth Fire Department.
The eastbound driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and no airbag deployed.
