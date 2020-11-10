A southbound 2006 Ford Escape hit an eastbound 2002 Freightliner semi Monday at the intersection of County Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 10.
Only one of the four passengers in the Escape was injured. Martha Faye Swiger, a 58-year-old from Spelter, West Virginia, was taken to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena with nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver of the Escape was Sadie Eileen Allen, a 58-year-old Deer Creek woman.
The driver of the semi, 54-year-old Marcelino Mata Zuniga of Chaska was also uninjured.
