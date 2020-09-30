A two-vehicle accident Tuesday at the intersection of 440th Street and County Highway 41 sent the passenger of one vehicle to Perham Healthcare for treatment.
No other people involved in the accident sought medical aid.
The intersection is 12 ½ miles west of Perham.
