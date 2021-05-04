The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, along with other responding agencies were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:02 p.m. A Dodge delivery truck was reportedly travelling north on County Highway 25 south of Fergus Falls, adjacent to the Valdine State Wildlife Management area, and exited the northbound lane and hit an approach. A passerby who reported the crash to dispatch stated that the lone driver was lying in the ditch. The person sustained minor to moderate injuries, and was transported by Ringdahl Ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare. The sheriff’s office stated the driver had no signs of impairment. 

 

 

 

 

