The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash at on I-94 on Friday at approximately 2:52 a.m. 

The sheriff’s office said the driver swerved to avoid a deer, went into the median, then struck a crossover and launched approximately 70 feet before striking the cable barrier on the westbound lanes and coming to a stop in the median. The driver sustained only a small scratch to the right arm. The vehicle sustained major damage to the front end, and had to be towed from the scene. The sheriff’s office noted that MNDOT was notified of the barrier damage, but it is still standing.

Load comments