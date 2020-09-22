The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and New York Mills Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle rollover on 372nd Street in New York Mills Sunday.
According to the deputies, the driver was traveling eastbound on 372nd Street and lost control going around the curve. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on the passenger side. The New York Mills Fire Department assisted the driver from the vehicle and the vehicle was towed to the driver’s residence. The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident.
