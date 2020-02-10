A one-vehicle rollover was witnessed at 7:45 a.m. Friday near the intersection of County Highway 76 and 560th Avenue northeast of New York Mills.

The father of the driver was on the scene and informed a deputy he would be transporting the driver to a hospital.

The driver had lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway but was belted at the time of the crash. Medical help was sought at Perham Health.

No citations were issued.

