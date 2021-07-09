The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover July 3 on County Highway 8.
According to the report, the westbound vehicle drifted off the road and struck an approach, going airborne before rolling. The driver of the vehicle, who wore a seat belt, was uninjured but the vehicle had sustained severe damage.
Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.
