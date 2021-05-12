An anonymous caller reported to Fergus Falls Police Department on Monday about a semi truck parked on First Avenue constantly idling.
When an officer responded near the intersection of First and West Cavour avenues they observed a semi running, and were unable to locate a driver for the rig. The anonymous complainant stated to police that it was an ongoing issue. An officer left a warning ticket on the cab window.
