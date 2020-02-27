The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday reporting a theft of $630.
According to the complaint, the individual was using an online dating app and made contact with another individual, claiming to be from Sartell, over Christmas. The suspect requested that the complainant send $450 in Ebay gift cards and $200 in Walmart Steam cards, which they complied, in order for the suspect to come and visit them.
The sheriff’s office was unable to followup or confirm the ID or location of the suspect and advised the complainant to stop using those apps to avoid scams.
The sheriff’s office also recommends avoiding sending money, gift cards or other items to individuals met online as they could potentially be scams.
