A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday from a woman stating that a man showed up to her residence uninvited and began to threaten her.
According to the complainant, she had met the man on a dating website when he suddenly showed up at her house Saturday morning. She said he threatened her and reported that he had been sending threatening texts. She was unsure how he got her personal information.
Law enforcement made contact with the man and informed him that he would be arrested for trespassing if he returned to the complainant’s home. He stated he understood. The complainant stated she would be seeking a restraining order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.