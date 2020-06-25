A caller reported Tuesday that his family property on 160th Street had been burglarized again.
An Otter Tail County deputy answered the call and found the caller was working for the owner of the property. He was advised to call when the owner arrived.
The owner of the property called later to inform the sheriff’s office that nothing was missing.
