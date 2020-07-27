After a Minnesota state trooper caught up with a vehicle in the city limits of Wadena he called the Otter Tail County K-9 unit for help.
Arriving on the scene with his handler the Dutch shepherd indicated drugs were inside the vehicle. A small amount of methamphetamine was found on the passenger’s side.
