An Otter Tail County resident reported Wednesday morning that a male in a maroon car had visited the neighborhood on different occasions. On one trip the caller alleged the driver had taken a picture of his wife.
A deputy located the vehicle and driver and found it was a township supervisor carrying out an inspection prior to gravel and chloride application.
