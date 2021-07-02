An Otter Tail County resident lost money in an Amazon scam and contacted the Ottertail Operations Center to report the loss. The complainant said they lost over $13,000 dollars in the scam. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s bank has been notified and their account was frozen.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the scam in most cases begins after the victim answers their phone and hears a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon stating there is a problem with an Amazon account. The messages range from a fraudulent charge on an Amazon Prime card; to a lost or damaged package; to an unfulfilled order. The BBB says the goal is to get the victim’s personal information. The scammer will then ask for the target’s credit card and account login details. Or, they say in some cases, scammers will request remote access to a target’s computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue.
