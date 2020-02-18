An Otter Tail County resident reported a lost firearm Sunday while vacationing in Montana.

The complainant reported losing their Springfield XXDS 9mm pistol in Yellowstone National Park. According to the report, the gun fell out of an unzipped backpack while the complainant was snowmobiling.

An attempt to reach the state police in Montana was unsuccessful, while also being unable to reach the National Park Police. The complainant filed a report with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the pistol was entered into the National Crime Information Center.

