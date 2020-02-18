An Otter Tail County resident reported a lost firearm Sunday while vacationing in Montana.
The complainant reported losing their Springfield XXDS 9mm pistol in Yellowstone National Park. According to the report, the gun fell out of an unzipped backpack while the complainant was snowmobiling.
An attempt to reach the state police in Montana was unsuccessful, while also being unable to reach the National Park Police. The complainant filed a report with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the pistol was entered into the National Crime Information Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.