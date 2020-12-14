An Otter Tail County resident called the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday and left a voicemail that indicated they had been the victim of an Amazon gift card scam.
The call was transferred to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy learned from the caller that they had Googled the phone number for Amazon Customer Service and had been directed to a fake Amazon page. The fake representative asked them for gift cards to fix their account. This required between $700 and $900.
The scam victim pointed out that their information was breached and they had already canceled cards listed on their account. They were working with their bank and was only reporting the scam for information purposes.
