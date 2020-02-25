The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call from a complainant Monday about a road hazard on County Highway 8.

According to the report, the complainant  hit snow on the highway put there by a resident, causing the caller’s car to bottom out.

Law enforcement arrived and spoke to a man that was moving round bales. The man stated that while moving the bales snow had fallen off them onto the roadway. The deputy asked the man if he could remove the snow and he complied.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind all individuals that they must clean up a highway if they cause debris on the roadway.  If not done, an individual can be civilly or criminally liable for public nuisance.

