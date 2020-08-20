The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office had no new developments to share Thursday on a report of indecent exposure which they received at 1:07 p.m., Aug. 13.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m., just outside the city limits of Wadena, in Compton Township.

A 13-year-old female told law enforcement the male was a white, approximately 35 years old, and had a brown scruffy beard. She said the male coaxed her over to his car and when she approached, he exposed himself. The teenager described the male’s vehicle as being a white car with a loud exhaust.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in identifying the man. Anyone with information can call 218-998-8555.

 

 

 

 

Load comments